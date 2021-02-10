SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Louisiana’s first mass community vaccine clinic this afternoon to see firsthand just how well the community effort involving LSU Health Shreveport faculty, students and staff, Region 7 Office of Public Health, Louisiana National Guard, BPCC nursing students, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System is working.
Edwards praised all those involved in the community vaccine clinic and interacted with many of those in line to receive the vaccine.
LSU Health Shreveport announced additional vaccine was received Wednesday allowing vaccinations again Thursday at Louisiana State Fair Grounds for those in Priority Group 1B Tier One, which includes individuals 65 and above. Also in this tier is COVID Emergency Response Personnel, Local Emergency Response and Law Enforcement.
Vaccinations for Priority Group 1B Tier One will also be available in Mansfield Thursday at the former Walmart Parking Lot at 1043 Washington.
While pre-registration is preferred, it is not required. The goal of this community vaccine site is for every eligible citizen to get the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
Everyone should bring his or her ID and insurance information.