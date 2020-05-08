SHREVEPORT, La. - Something tasty will be at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds next week.
Chris Giordano, president and CEO of the State Fair of Louisiana, announced the Fair Food Drive In Days is happening Thursday through May 17.
Each day, the drive-in will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Several of the State Fair concession trailers will be participating, and attendees can pick up some of their favorite fair food items to go or sit at one of the tables on the covered patio.
Parking and admission are free and social distancing guidelines will be in place.