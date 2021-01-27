GRAMBLING, La. - Whataburger and Grambling State University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the new Tiger Resource Room Powered by Whataburger. The student-operated resource room will help provide food, supplies and other necessities, to help students succeed on their college journey.
The resource room was made possible through Whataburger’s partnership with Grambling State University and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. It officially opened its doors to all Grambling students, and is stocked with perishable and non-perishable food items including canned goods and dairy products, along with toiletries and other every day needs.
There will also be Whataburger-branded school supplies such as backpacks and pens, bottled water, hand sanitizer and other similar items.
During the event, students were able to enjoy free food, giveaways and an appearance from the Grambling Tiger. Plus, there was also a drawing for free “Whataburger for a Year” for one lucky winner.
“It’s been really inspiring to see students and faculty from Grambling come together to help provide essential resources for their fellow Tigers,” said Charles Benjamin, Whataburger Area Manager.
“No student should ever have to choose between food and books, and we’re glad to do our part by helping stock the Tiger Resource Room with everyday supplies students need.”
“Grambling State University is committed to doing everything we can to help our students achieve success, and we’re grateful to our community partners like Whataburger and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana who are helping make this a reality for us,” said Rick Gallot, Grambling State University President.
“Being able to serve every need our students have is our top priority.”
“It’s been an honor to work on this project with fellow classmates and university administration,” said Steven Wilson, Grambling State University Student Liaison.
“Knowing that the resource room is stocked with essentials students often need, I’m excited to welcome our Grambling Family to this on-campus resource.”
Representatives from Whataburger, Grambling State University, the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, students and other community partners were in attendance.