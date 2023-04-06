SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Jan Elkins was on-site for the Grand Opening of the new Brookshire's Food Store located at Norris-Ferry Rd. Shreveport, La., 71106.
The new store offers a full-service supermarket focused on excellent customer service and high-quality fresh meats and produce.
The store will offer market, deli, bakery and floral departments, along with fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and a broad selection of beer and wine.
The store will also feature a fuel center, Curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a full-service CC’s coffee bar, and café seating.