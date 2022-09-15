BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again.
Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
Thursday morning, he was eager to see how his $100 donation turned into a $650,000 win.
When he arrived at the house, construction workers were hard at work under the guidance of builder, Philip Rodgers of Rodgers Homes and Construction. Supply chain issues and recent rains have delayed this year's construction schedule.
Cochran says he's bought tickets every year for the past decade to support the hospital and the children it helps.
"I mean it's a win, win situation. You certainly don't do it to win when you buy one ticket. It was just a blessing," said Cochran.
The 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home is located at 741 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City, Louisiana. Amenities include:
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,000 square feet
- Open floor plan includes formal dining room, breakfast space and oversized island
- Spacious primary suite with windowed sitting area
- Large second story space perfect for media/gaming room
- Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
- Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats and garage door openers