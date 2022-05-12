NATCHITOCHES, La. – A groundbreaking ceremony took place on the banks of Cane River Lake, at the Reu Beauport Riverfront. The Roque House in downtown Natchitoches will be renovated
Yves Pacale, a freedman of color, built the house in 1803 in Isle Brevelle on Cane River Lake. It was relocated to downtown Natchitoches in 1967.
The Natchitoches Historic Foundation, the Cane River Waterway Commission and the City of Natchitoches have created plans to shift the house, so its front doors are facing Cane River Lake. Included in the plan are structural fortifications, along with new landscaping.
Preserving the Roque house is part of the fundamental mission of the Cane River Waterway Commission, said chairman Jim Rhodes.
The construction will be completed by DSW Construction and will take place over an 8-month period and then continue after the Christmas season.
The chair of the roque house restoration committee, Ben Barron, said that this is an important part of preserving history.
Executive Director of the Cane River National Heritage Area said that this has been in the works for years and is finally about to begin.