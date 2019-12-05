BENTON, La. - It's Christmastime in Benton and everyone's invited to this weekend's big festival.
The 20th Annual Benton Christmas Festival and Benton Rotary Club Parade is Dec. 7 from noon until 7 p.m., rain or shine. Free parking and a shuttle will be available at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.
For a sneak peak, join Rick Rowe and Patrick Dennis Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 for the Spirit of Christmas. You'll see everything Benton has to offer this holiday season.
This Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by the Town of Benton and the Benton Rotary Club.
