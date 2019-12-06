MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Merrytime in Magnolia is this weekend and you don't want to miss it. The annual festival brings the Spirit of Christmas to Magnolia, Arkansas.
There's lots to see and do this time of year. You can shop, go ice skating, take a sleigh ride, decorate gingerbread and of course, visit with Santa Claus.
That's why KTBS is bringing you the Spirit of Christmas, live from Magnolia, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe and Patrick Dennis will highlight all the beauty and wonder that Magnolia has to offer.
This special broadcast is brought to you by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
