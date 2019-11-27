MARSHALL, Texas - The Spirit of Christmas has officially hit East Texas. This week, Marshall, Texas has been transformed into a Wonderland of Lights. From the courthouse decorated with lights to the ice rink, it's Christmastime in the square and beyond.
Make your holiday magical with a trip to the 33rd annual celebration of Marshall Texas' famed Wonderland of Lights Festival!
Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
Join Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 for the Spirit of Christmas. Then catch it again on KPXJ CW 21 at 9:30 p.m.
This Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
