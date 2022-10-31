Halloween safety tips to keep your children safe on Halloween night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is a time for fun costumes and tasty treats! But there are still precautions parents need to take to keep their children safe.

Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility from low lighting at night plays a factor in these incidents.

The best Halloween is a safe Halloween. Here are some safety tips from Shreveport Police to make sure you and your loved ones have a safe trick-or-treating experience.

  • Grab a flashlight. A cell phone is also a good idea if you have one
  • A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
  • If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
  • Agree on a specific time children should return home
  • Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car
  • Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends
  • Carry a white bag or pillowcase for your candy and add some reflective tape
  • Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies

Motorists also need to practice safety tips on Halloween night.

  • Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
  • At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
  • Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween

