SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is a time for fun costumes and tasty treats! But there are still precautions parents need to take to keep their children safe.
Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility from low lighting at night plays a factor in these incidents.
The best Halloween is a safe Halloween. Here are some safety tips from Shreveport Police to make sure you and your loved ones have a safe trick-or-treating experience.
- Grab a flashlight. A cell phone is also a good idea if you have one
- A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
- If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
- Agree on a specific time children should return home
- Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends
- Carry a white bag or pillowcase for your candy and add some reflective tape
- Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies
Motorists also need to practice safety tips on Halloween night.
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
- At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
- Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween
