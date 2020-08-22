MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Historical Museum, the City of Marshall and Harrison County celebrated Capt. Ernest E. Marshall as the oldest living World War II veteran in Harrison County.
Marshall celebrates his 102nd birthday earlier this month. In honor of his service, a celebration was held Friday in Service & Sacrifice: Harrison County at War exhibit at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
Mayor Terri Brown presented a proclamation to declare Aug. 22 as Captain Ernest E. Marshall Day. Then, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims gave a biography of Marshall’s honorable military service.
In 1940, Ernest Marshall was a senior at Baylor University, playing football and baseball on scholarship. Upon graduation in December of that year, he was immediately offered a coaching position in high school. He declined the job as he knew his future steps would take him to military service, and he enlisted in the United States Army in March 1941. His degree in Finance led Pfc. Marshall to Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, and he was the first to walk across the stage at Baylor University to graduate in a World War II uniform in June of 1941.
From 1942-1945, he was rose in rank with private, Staff Sergeant, Tech Sergeant, 2nd Lt. after Officer Cadet School, and finally Captain in the Headquarters of the 8th Services Command. Marshall remained active in the military until the end of the war in 1945. He was recalled in November of 1953 to support the Korean Conflict until his release.
On Dec. 10, 1945, Lt. General Walton H. Walker thanked Marshall for making a substantial contribution to the Army’s victory in Europe and the Pacific. He praised Marshall for his abilities, faithfulness in performing his duties, and high character standards.
Marshall leaves a lasting legacy of honorable military service followed by generations of his family, including his son, son-in-law, grandson, and future service by his great-grandson and great-granddaughter upon their graduation from college.
After his honorable service in the U.S. Army, Marshall returned to civilian life and chose to dedicate his private life to the children of Marshall. He served as a member of the Marshall Independent School District Board of Trustees (MISD) for 25 years. He instilled the same dedication in his family as his son, Ernie Marshall, served as a board member, and his daughter-in-law, Cathy Marshall, is now a board of trustee member following exemplary service as an MISD Principal. In total, the Marshall family has led MISD as board members for 41 years.
Following the private ceremony, the Harrison County Historical Museum hosted a drive-by salute where community members were encouraged to decorate their vehicles, drive-by, honk, wave, and salutel in front of Memorial City Hall Performance Center.