SHREVEPORT, La. - The historic Mount Canaan Baptist Church will host the first Harry Blake Social Justice Empowerment Conference from Oct. 29–31 to honor the legacy and leadership of the late civil rights icon.
Dr. Blake worked 62 years in the ministry and pastored Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, and served the Shreveport community for 52 years before his death in April 2020. All events are free and open to the public and will be held at Mt. Canaan.
The 2021 conference theme is “The Church in Prayer, Protest, and Pacesetting.” The events will include powerful preaching and teaching leadership sessions presented by prominent pastors, an awards luncheon to recognize individuals for their work in social justice, racial equality, and activism in the face or COVID-19, and a health fair that will feature medical professionals, health screenings, and vaccine stations.