HAUGHTON, La. - You've heard of signing days for high school sports for football, baseball, and basketball. But this week, there was a little bit of history taking place for a different sport signing at Haughton High School.
High school fishing is big in our area and Jase White of Haughton made history by being the first at the school to have a signing day for his college choice.
Jase is the current Student of the Year at Haughton and has claimed Angler of the Year on the local high school bass fishing trail.
He signed to fish at Drury University in Missouri with an academic and fishing team scholarships.
Congrats, Jase!