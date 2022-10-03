HAUGHTON, La. - There are 36 states in the U.S. that have sanctioned high school wrestling for girls. Louisiana is not one of them.
Natalie Davis, a sophomore at Haughton High School, is working to do just that.
Davis is a U.S. female state and national champion for Adidas Nationals. She's practiced Ju-Jitsu for nine and a half years.
Since the sport is not recognized by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, high schools can't have girls wrestling programs so girls have to compete against boys. Also, they do no get their own state tournament, and when they compete against other girls it counts as junior varsity scoring.
The LHSAA will vote on whether they will sanction girls wrestling this year.
Those who want to help Davis and other female wrestlers can contact the LHSAA to express their support.
Davis is also a representative for Wrestle Like a Girl, an organization that fights for girls wrestling advocacy.