Heat Safety during the Fourth of July Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - During the Fourth of July people will spend a lot of time outside in the heat. The heat can be dangerous to anyone and cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
According to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport primary physician, Dr. Cara Permenter, it's best to take breaks when being outside for long periods of time and get inside of an air-conditioned room. She also recommends that people drink at least eight glasses of water a day.
When it comes to sunscreen anything over SPF 50 is not necessary. Children and seniors are most vulnerable to sunburns. Sunscreen prevents skin cancer.
KTBS also spoke with University Veterinary Hospital Dr. Sierra Pollock about keeping your pets safe. Pollock recommends putting your hand on the concrete, and if it's too hot on your hand, it's too hot to walk your dog.