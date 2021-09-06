food bank

GRAND CANE, La.- The DeSoto Sheriff's Office will be accepting non perishable donations for Hurricane Ida survivors at the DeSoto Sheriff Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 07.

Items can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All food items must be non-perishable. Other items that can be donated are bedding, sanitary, hygiene, or pet food related. Items needed are listed below:

  • Many dogs in the south are also in need of food, as dog food cannot be found down south at this time.
  • Baby formula, diapers, wipes
  • Water, can goods, protein bars, sports drinks.
  • Toilet paper, feminine hygiene, garbage bags, tarps
  • First Aid Kits, Bug Spray, bathroom products such as soap/shampoo
  • Unused socks or underwear, pillows
  • Empty gas cans, work gloves, batteries, flashlights

The drop off location is the DeSoto Sheriff Training Center at 120 Sprockett Lane in Grand Cane, La.

