GRAND CANE, La.- The DeSoto Sheriff's Office will be accepting non perishable donations for Hurricane Ida survivors at the DeSoto Sheriff Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 07.
Items can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All food items must be non-perishable. Other items that can be donated are bedding, sanitary, hygiene, or pet food related. Items needed are listed below:
- Many dogs in the south are also in need of food, as dog food cannot be found down south at this time.
- Baby formula, diapers, wipes
- Water, can goods, protein bars, sports drinks.
- Toilet paper, feminine hygiene, garbage bags, tarps
- First Aid Kits, Bug Spray, bathroom products such as soap/shampoo
- Unused socks or underwear, pillows
- Empty gas cans, work gloves, batteries, flashlights
The drop off location is the DeSoto Sheriff Training Center at 120 Sprockett Lane in Grand Cane, La.