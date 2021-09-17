SHREVEPORT, La. - Hunger Action Month continues throughout September, but Friday the 17th is an extra special day. It's Hunger Action Day, a day of giving set aside for fighting hunger in America. It's a great opportunity to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways you can do your part.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to make a real difference. On Hunger Action Day, drop off your non-perishable food donations at the Food Bank's new location on Mt. Zion Road in Shreveport between 10 a.m. and noon. You can also donate online by clicking here. Your cash donation is even multiplied ten-fold when donating. Remember, you can donate all month, but Hunger Action Day, a special day of giving, is set aside for Friday, Sept. 17.
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana's new facility is at 285 Mt. Zion Road in Shreveport. That's between Hwy 3132 and Bert Kouns Industrial Drive, and Linwood Avenue and I-49.
This month, we encourage you to do your part and help our neighbors in need.
Thanks to Dr. Curtis Prejean and Bobbie Jo Dean for sponsoring this drive.
= = = = =
The mission of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is to serve as the primary resource for fighting hunger in Northwest Louisiana. Our vision is to ultimately end hunger in Northwest Louisiana by ensuring consolidated network of effective food collection and distribution which will provide universal access to food for the needy in our communities.