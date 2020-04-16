LOGANSPORT, La. - While Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered schools throughout the state to close for the remainder of the year, this means that seniors won't be able to enjoy those final moments of high school and events before starting a new life.
Schools have closed, but Logansport High School is still finding ways to honor the Class of 2020.
The ArkLaTex can help Logansport High School celebrate its seniors by placing 2x3 photo signs around campus. The school is asking the community to chip in $15 for each sign.
Any amount donated will be appreciated by the school. Donations can be sent to:
Logansport High School
P.O. Box 549
Logansport, LA 71049