Helping the homeless get to a shelter and the struggle of getting them to stay

SHREVEPORT, La. - Vacant house fires are becoming a familiar sight in the Port City. Shreveport has seen three vacant house fires in less than two weeks into the new year, and they could be due to the growing homeless population.
The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission offers 24/7 service to people who need shelter, or to help people get their life back on track. Currently they serve 121 men, women, and children.
The Mission does struggle with getting homeless people to chose their shelter over staying on the streets and getting them to stay. One of the issues is that some homeless people receive an SSID check and would rather spend their money then follow the Mission's set rules. One of those rules is that you have to set up a savings account.
The Executive Director of the Shreveport Bossier Mission says, "What we try to teach a person is accountability and, you know, to be able to do a budget and things like that, because the reality is the average person that gets a SSDI check, it's 770 to 841 a month. The reality is you can't live off of that."
The mission offers 14 different programs to get people back on track, from recovery programs to helping people become employed.
The community should not give money to people asking on the street instead they should encourage homeless people to get to a shelter. The mission has an immediate needs list that you can donate to and they also accept monetary donations.