SHREVEPORT, La- Help is on the way for one Shreveport business. Herby K's received financial help from Barstool Sports through their Barstool Fund. They've raising over $33 million so far to help small businesses struggling through the pandemic. So far they've helped 210 businesses.
On Wednesday, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy posted a call with Herby K's owner Janet Bean. She said the funding will help with paying expenses like utilities, insurance, and taxes. In a Facetime video, Portnoy and Bean spoke about her restaurant receiving the funds.
"So, we got your video, your story. I love Herby K's, it looks awesome. So we want to help you out. Make sure you have everything you need to make sure Herby's is around for another hundred years." said Portnoy.
"I think that would be wonderful." said Bean. The Barstool Fund will check in monthly to see what they need to keep open until the pandemic comes to an end. Bean also thanked Margaritaville in Bossier City for nominating them for the funds.
Portnoy said in a tweet that visiting Herby K's is on his bucket list.
