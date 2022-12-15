SHREVEPORT, La. - There are a lot of heavy hearts across the ArkLaTex following this week's deadly tornadoes. Many are asking how they can help those whose lives have been turned upside down by the storms.
The American Red Cross is taking donations and there are many ways you can make a difference during the road to recovery. Click here to learn how you can give the gift of hope this holiday season.
Also, the owner of Discount Jewelry & Loan in Shreveport plans to have a U-Haul at his location to take donations of all kinds to deliver to those devastated in the Four Forks area of Keithville. He says if he fills it up, he will match it with $1,000 more in items. The U-Haul will be at 2738 Mackey Lane this Friday and Saturday.
Meantime, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self storage and U-Box container usage at two Shreveport facilities to residents whose home were impacted by the tornado and severe storms on Tuesday.