SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Louisiana. Local businesses began to reopen as the Stay at Home order lifted and the state has now transitioned into Phase One Reopening under the White House COVID-19 guidance.
Below is a list of businesses and agencies that will open their doors to the public on Monday, May 18 in Shreveport - Bossier City:
Bossier Parish Library System:
All branches of the Bossier Parish Library System will be offering curbside service for patrons who want to check out books and DVDs. Curbside service will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Individuals who want to check out material should call their branch library or go to their library account online and put the items on hold. Library staffers will be providing no-contact delivery at the curb.
Bossier City Halls and City Buildings:
- The Bossier City Municipal Complex at 620 Benton Road will reopen Monday, May 18, 2020 along with other City buildings in accordance with Phase One guidelines from federal and state governments. Bossier City parks and playgrounds will remain closed. City departments and divisions should be contacted by phone for appointments for services or meetings.
- The Bossier City Police Department will open its lobby to the public with restrictions. Entry into the lobby will be limited to six people. Alcohol Beverage Operator card and fingerprinting services will be by appointment only. There will be no walk-ins. For an appointment call 318-741-8643. The Records Division will be available by telephone at 318-741-8687. Crash reports can be accessed online at https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/
- The Bossier Tennis Center will reopen with safe play guidelines in effect. Those guidelines and the temporary hours of operation can be read on the City of Bossier City website. Guidelines include making reservations one day in advance and arriving no earlier than five minutes before a scheduled game.
City of Shreveport:
Shreveport City Court will resume normal hours of operation on Monday. The Shreveport City Court will be following all Phase One guidelines as set forth by Governor Edwards.
What the public needs to know:
- Courtrooms will be limited to 25% occupancy and further limited for seating to maintain 6 feet social distancing.
- Due to the limited number of seats available in the courtrooms, only people who have business with the court will be allowed in the courthouse. We ask the public to plan in advance to have someone watch their children while coming to court.
- The public will be required to wear a face covering or mask while in the courthouse. To make your own face covering or mask, please visit the link listed below.
- The public will be required to have their temperature checked before proceeding past the security station located at the front entrance.
- The public will maintain social distancing in lobbies and offices located within the courthouse.
Shreveport Aquarium reopens Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Beginning Monday, the Office of Motor Vehicles will begin providing limited office services at 11 locations across the state, including Shreveport.
Parish of Caddo:
Caddo Parish District Court will resume normal hours - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Area Casinos
A primary driver to the local economy, Shreveport-Bossier City's riverboat casinos, are preparing to reopen Monday under Phase One restrictions announced by the governor.