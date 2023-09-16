SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) partnered with Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) and the city marshal's office for the HEROES Career Fair on Saturday.
The family-friendly event was from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College.
The event was initiated, organized, and sponsored by the North Shreveport Business Association after seeing the need to hire the next generation of public servants.
"We thought the best way to do that was to hold a career job fair and we brought all the agencies together the shipboard police the Shreveport fire city Marshalls office and cabinet Sheriff's Office to recruit today use this day to gather people in the community," said organizer Debbie Martin.