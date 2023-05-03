SHREVEPORT, La. - Landon Kay, a sophomore at Captain Shreve High School, is putting Shreveport on the map with hockey.
He's a member of the Shreveport Mudbugs High School team. The team competes in the AT&T Metroplex High School League in Dallas. They travel a few times a week to compete.
Landon has been playing hockey since he was four and dreams of playing at the next level for the Mudbugs and then in the NCAA for a college team.
"It would mean a whole lot and it would be the greatest experience ever," Kay said.
On his way to the next level Kay earned offensive MVP in his division, beating 150 players for the honor.
"Seeing somebody thrive in that area as an MVP is super beneficial not only to himself, or his family, but the entire community as well," said Cullen McNally, Shreveport Mudbugs high school coach.
It's a big deal to earn an MVP award when Kay competes against players that have access to a rink all year round. The Mudbug high school team goes at least three months without going on the ice.
"There's definitely some speed bumps, we have to go over that other teams don't necessarily have to. Not only the travel time but just the availability of rink time," said McNally.
Earning league MVP isn't what motivates Kay.
"I love all the friends and family I've had in hockey and scoring is nice and everything but it's the long-term effects, like building character through the sport," Kay said.
He also plays violin and is a member of the Captain Shreve varsity baseball and soccer team. Kay says soccer keeps him in shape for hockey.