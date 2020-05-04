SHREVEPORT, La - Malik Chappell, a freshman at Captain Shreve High School, is not your typical teenager.
He's an identical twin to younger brother Matthias. And valiantly battling cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His mother, Kamaris Davis, noticed something wrong with her 15-year old last summer.
"Well, I was having this huge pain in my chest. And I wasn't able to lay down flat," Chappell said.
Davis initially checked her son into the emergency room on two different occasions. But things begin to change while visiting her workplace at Ochsner-LSU Health Science Center.
"They sent us to X-ray and discovered the mass on his chest," Davis said.
Davis made a difficult but necessary decision to admit Malik into the St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis.
The family stays in a two-bedroom furnished apartment free of charge. Davis says St. Jude has been crucial in not only Malik's recovery but morale as well.
Chappell and his family will be moving back to Shreveport within a few days. And they appreciate the prayers of community leaders and family members.
Chappell says he understands the risks involved due to his weakened immune system. But he and his family have practiced social distancing and worn face masks since last summer.
He graciously offered a few words of encouragement to others who also battle cancer.
"I would tell them, first of all - stay strong. You're going to make it through this," Chappel said.
Chappell says having strong faith and spirituality is also important.
You're going to have your good days. You're also going to have your bad days, Chappel said. But always keep your head up. Always keep praying. And always keep looking to God."