SHREVEPORT, La- Complaints about blight on Gilbert Drive and Dalzell Street caught attention from the Highland Restoration Association. Two board members decided to take action and cleaned up the outside of the property. With permission of the owners that don't live on the property, board members Jamar Doc Montgomery and James Carsten got to work with the help of volunteers and some hired workers.
"If everybody has a problem with it, then it's our responsibility to do something about it. I put a call out, saying who's got a dumpster, let's organizing work party and we'll get it done. Next thing I know, I get a call from James and he's like, hey man, we have a dumpster going over to the house on Dalzell in about an hour," said Jamar Doc Montgomery.
"We are the neighborhood association for Highland, but it was originally founded on preservation and restoring these homes, trying to save them from collapsing in," said James Carsten. "We both have personal goals to eliminate blight city-wide because these things are not just quality of life issues that revolve around just cleaning."
Carsten said they already have a list of additional spots that they may tackle next. They are also encouraging residents to join the association and participate in their second Saturday clean up on April 10th. You can visit their Facebook page for updates about that clean up.