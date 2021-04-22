NATCHITOCHES, La. - Eleven Louisiana School students were officially inducted into the Hispanic Honor Society during a virtual ceremony on April 8. Students must meet certain requirements to receive an invitation for membership.
New inducted members are:
Sy'rai Adams (’21, Slidell)
Diamond Dixon (’21, Greenwell Springs)
Samantha Dugan (’23, Mandeville)
Sanele Harmon (’21, Riverdale, GA)
Cailyn Lee (’21, Vidalia)
Grace Lemoine (’21, Berwick)
Jaime Perdue (’23, Kingwood, TX)
Lu Roldan (’22, Spring, TX)
Landry Tucker (’22, Ruston)
Maggie Wheat (’21, Natchitoches)
Stephen Wheat (‘21, Natchitoches)
During the virtual ceremony, Mary Hutson (senior, and president of the LSMSA Hispanic Honorary Society this academic year 2020-2021) received the Award for Best Graduating Senior in the Plus Ultra Chapter of the Hispanic Honorary Society. This is the highest honor that a senior in a Hispanic Honorary Society Chapter can receive. Only one senior in each participating school is elected by the sponsor of that high school's Chapter each academic year for this award.
The Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica was founded by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese in 1953, for the students of North American secondary schools who excelled in the study of Spanish and/or Luso-Brazilian languages and literatures.
The LSMSA Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica (Plus Ultra Chapter) was created in 2011 under the sponsorship of Dr. Maria Sanchez. The LSMSA chapter’s motto is “All Together.”
Students at LSMSA can learn a wide range of languages from French, Spanish and Latin to Chinese, Arabic, and German. For a look at the school’s language offerings, visit www.LSMSA.edu/languages.