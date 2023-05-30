TEXARKANA, Tx. – A staple of entertainment is celebrating its 100th anniversary next year, and renovations would bring it into the modern era.
The historic Perot Theater in Texarkana, Tx, needs funding to make improvements that will be paramount to the future success of the theater.
“All of these touring shows are calling us saying we're either between Dallas and Atlanta or Dallas and Chicago, we’d love to do a show,” says general manager of the Perot Theater, Andrew Clark, “It’s disheartening for us to say yeah we could probably sell the whole show, but we can’t support the weight.”
Patrons are asking more and more for large scale Broadway productions to perform, but the once vaudeville theatre isn’t equipped to handle the weight of modern shows.
Improvements to the original, wooden stage-grid and fly system would allow large name shows like Legally Blonde: The Musical and others to mount scenery and set pieces they need to bring Broadway quality on tour.
The lighting grid is in need of modern-day LED lights.
Clark says the lighting grid and sound system haven’t been refurbished since the 1980’s
“Right now when they patch into our system, it’s like we’re transported back to 1980. We want to modernize the equipment so that when they patch in, it’s a crystal-clear transition.”
The bathrooms, lobby, and other spaces would also be reconstructed with historical preservation in mind, and the project is estimated to cost over $10 million.
The theater introduced a letter to the Texarkana City Council at their Fiscal Budget 2024 meeting in May requesting bond money from the Potential Capital Projects List. No taxes will be raised because of this bond. Clark hopes that the $3 million that they have asked for will be the seed money they need to acquire funds from public and private donors.
The council will vote on the proposed budget by October 1st, and if the funds can be secured, the theater could go dark as soon as summer 2024 to begin construction.
This project is a part of other revitalization efforts for downtown Texarkana and would bring theater lovers to see grand tours in a local venue.