CARTHAGE, Tx. - Everyone celebrates Christmas with their own unique tradition. For Denise Gray, it’s collecting police patches.
Gray started collecting them with her son Austin when he was a little boy. Gray is a deputy sheriff for the Panola County sheriff's Office and has been collecting them for nearly 20 years.
There are hundreds of patches from all over the world on the nine foot tall Christmas tree at the sheriff’s office. Some from England, Canada, Alaska, Aruba, South Australia and Indonesia.
The tradition of patch collecting didn't begin on a Christmas tree. Gray asked the sheriff last year if she could turn the collection in, after losing Austin in July of 2018 in a car accident. A driver high on methamphetamine ran a red light and hit Austin.
It was her first Christmas without him.
"I didn't have anybody to give my patches to, so I went to the sheriff and asked him if I can turn them into ornaments. He asked me if I was sure and I told him yes! So, here we are,” said Gray.
It sparked a holiday tradition at the sheriff's office. Gray has doubled the amount of patches her and Austin originally started with. Sheriff Kevin Lake said the patches are unique to each individual agency, region, country and culture.
It’s something that brings us all together during Christmas time.
"We all share a common bond. In law enforcement, that common bond is preserve and protect the peace in the communities we serve,” said Sheriff Lake. “We are all created equal, the peace of Christmas and the patches on the tree, to me, shows unity.”
Austin would have turned 20 on December 17th. On his birthday, Gray received more patches, this time from Missouri. If you're interested in sending patches to continue the holiday tradition, the address is 314 W Wellington St, Carthage, TX 75633.