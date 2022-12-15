Celebrate the Christmas season with the folks from Minden, the “Friendliest City in the South”.
Experience the Old World charm of historic downtown Minden with its original brick streets and life-sized nutcrackers, thousands of twinkling lights, and Disney characters.
Tour the Historic Minden Residential District and see the lights on a guided Hayride Tour. It also kicks off the Old World Christmas Lights Spectacular featured at dusk every night through New Year’s Day in historic downtown Minden.
While in town be sure to check out a few local restaurants like Roma Italian Bistro, Habacu’s Mexican Restaurant, and Geaux Fresh.
For more information, go to Holiday Trail of Lights.