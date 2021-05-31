SHREVEPORT, La. - The Hollywood District is hosting its 2nd annual Mr. and Miss Hollywood District Pageant Banquet Monday June 7th at 6 p.m. at Carroll Temple Church of God in Christ on Laurel Street.
Pageant director Velma Carroll and Superintendent Joseph Lindsey stopped by KTBS 3 Monday to talk about the event.
The Pageant is in memory of previous superintendent Stephen Bradley, whom was the second confirmed person to die from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish.
Tickets are $25, but there are free events throughout this week.