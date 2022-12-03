TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Home for the Holidays vendor pop-up held Saturday at the Texarkana Recreation Center raised funds for not only local small businesses but also for the JC Center of Empowerment.
LaShundra Bradley, founder of the JC Center of Empowerment non-profit said she wanted to gather people together and offer Christmas shopping while encouraging shoppers to ‘buy local.’
Local businesses available included a variety of vendors, a DJ providing the tunes and a photographer taking pictures of kids under the tree.
Also on hand was Texarkana Therapy Services who were doing evaluations right on the spot for kids who might need services. They also brought their mascot, Spot the dog.
JC Center of Empowerment brings organizations to the people in need that do not know where to go for help.
“If someone needs speech therapy and they don’t know where to go, we will find what they need and get them the needed information. If anyone needs help with their utilities, we’ll find it for them,” said Bradley, “And also under this umbrella is Catherine’s Closet, so those in need of clothes, can come get them free of charge.”
The center also hosts the Know Your Worth Conference offering scholarships each year to high school students for the last six years.