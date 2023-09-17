Haughton, La-- Meet this week's Hometown Patriot, Henry Burns.
Henry is no ordinary Hometown Patriot. He was a member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, also known as the bomb squad. But, this is where Burns' story changes. During his training he was chosen to train Navy Seals and Green Berets.
One thing about Henry Burns he is hard to forget. Over the years those Green Berets and Navy Seals reminded him that his service mattered.
Many describe Burns as courteous, kind, honest, and loyal.
Thanks for your service Henry!