MOUNT PLEASANT, Tx.-- People often ask Rick Rowe where he finds his stories. Sometimes people stop him in the street, sometimes it might be a letter or an E-mail and text, and occasionally he finds a really good story over chips and hot sauce at a local Mexican restaurant.
Minor Chaney and Mike Erie are Veterans of the Vietnam War. Back then, they were just kids, members of the proud, 1st Cavalry Division.
Today they exchange stories and reminisce on memories from their time in the service and in Vietnam. "There is not one day that goes by that I don't think of Vietnam," said Erie.
Minor and Mike left Vietnam not knowing if either one had survived. Minor went back to the farm in Murfreesboro Arkansas. Mike made a life for Himself in Texas...then 53 years and a phone call later, over Mexican food, the bond and brotherhood of two Hometown Patriots was on full display.