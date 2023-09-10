SPRINGHILL, La. -- If you are over the age of 30 you know where you were on Sept. 11, 2001, but there is a couple in Springhill, La., Nancy and Terry Judd who have that day seared in their memories
It happens every year just as the air cools and the sky turns blue in early September, the Judd's get out the pictures and the memories come flooding back.
Nancy and Terry were just two of the 20,000 people working in the pentagon that day, neither knew where the other was, but now they share their story with KTBS.