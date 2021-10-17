SHREVEPORT, La -- Meteorology may not be the first job that comes to mind in the military. But as you meet Tim Sloan, you’ll see it’s right up there.
It wasn't a glamorous job like you see in a television news studio.
"I've been on patrols. I've been hit with ambushes. I've been on raids," Tim said.
He was a special operations meteorologist in the Air Force, deploying to combat missions. He was attached to Army Special Ops, sometimes parachuting in.
"However they got to work, whether they would ruck march in, whether they would fast open out of a helicopter, or whether they would parachute in, swim in, boat in, that's how we had to go in because we were attached to their team."
Tim explained why his expertise was needed.
"My job was to get that weather critical information back to the weather forecasters in the rear so they could brief their pilots. They could either drop bombs or they could go and land helicopters, land aircraft there," he said.
"Or if they're sending somebody out to do recovery operations on. If a helicopter goes down or if an aircraft goes down and they have to recover personnel, they'll send us out so that they know whether they can see the ground to recover those personnel," he added.
Tim’s first combat mission was to Panama for Operation Just Cause in 1989 to depose their ruler, drug trafficking racketeer Manuel Noriega. He also deployed to Kosovo in the 1990’s.
But the mission to Iraq in 2004 was different. He flew small unmanned aerial vehicles -- an eye in the sky.
"You can see just about anything," Tim says of the drones. "If you had an assault group that was going into a building, you could cover that assault group to make sure that nobody was coming after them and let them know, just to keep cover on them. And you could fly around your base. If somebody was trying to infiltrate your base you can fly around there and keep cover on your base, too."
Tim left the Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 20 years. Barksdale Air Force was his last duty station. Then he found a new way to serve. That's at Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, where Tim works as a certified orthotic practitioner.
What started out as volunteering, turned into schooling and a new career helping children.
"I can I can build and fit and adjust orthotic devices anything from a cranial helmet if I need to, all the way down to the shoe inserts,” Tim explained.
But he also makes time for fellow veterans, now serving as state commander for the Louisiana VFW.
“I think that any that has served in the military needs to continue serving. You need to take care of those coming behind you,” Tim said of his work for fellow veterans.
Tim is originally from the Quad Cities area of Illinois. But he chose to make Shreveport-Bossier his home after the Air Force. A hunter and angler, Tim says he loves Sportsman’s Paradise.