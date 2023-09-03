SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe speaks with veterans often and they tell him the real hero's are the ones who never came home, that's why he went to a cemetery in Shreveport. There are a lot of hero's buried here, including a young man named Victor, and the family he left behind.
Rick Rowe reflects on this time, "I was just a kid, but I remember this 1967 life magazine shows us just one weeks dead in Vietnam, it shocked me. These were not just numbers they were young men with hopes and dreams and destinies and families who even today weep at their memory."
Victor Lee Burns was everybody's all American. His brother Larry Burns says, "He was the son that every mother would want to have."
The oldest of 15 in a devout catholic family Victor loved his country and his church.
In the summer of 1967, Victor proudly went to Vietnam at the age of 19 years old and passed away at the same age.
Fifty years after his death, fifty members of the Burns family traveled to the Vietnam memorial wall to honor their family member one last time. Several of them wrote letters and left the notes on the memorial wall for him.
His family continues to share his story and keep his name alive.