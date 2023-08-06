BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Albert Smith was born on a farm in Bienville Parish in 1923. When World War II broke out, he wanted to join the Army like his brother.
But Uncle Sam had other plans. His recruiter told him he’d be joining the Navy.
During basic training in San Diego, Smith learned medical skills, gave shots and administered other medical care. He remembers visiting small islands in the Pacific and getting to know the locals.
“The natives taught us a lot about how they climbed the tree and most of them had coconuts on them, which they picked” Smith recalls.
He also says those natives were happy to share their seafood.
“They taught us how to catch lobsters, big lobsters would be that long,” Smiths said. “And they knew when that tide came in that a lot of lobsters came up with the tide.”
But the war for Smith got more serious. He found himself part of the mass of ships that could have become the invasion fleet to mainland Japan. As they sailed west, Smith thought his ship had been hit.
“The ship rolled over, it just rolled sideways,” Smith said. “And we thought the ship was hit. We heard big bombs going off and everything.”
He and other crewmembers made their way to the deck.
“And we were ready to jump in, but we didn’t have to jump,” Smith said. “They said we hadn’t been hit. They said that a bomb just went off close to us.”
And if it wasn’t close calls like that, it was kamikaze pilots diving at their ships.
“We knew where they (kamikaze pilots) were and we would get them before they came in,” Smith said. “We were the best fighting fleet in the world at that time.”
The invasion fleet was spared the task of having to invade the Japanese mainland. Smith remembers how.
“Trumann was the president at that time, and they had the bomb,” Smith said. “We heard something big was fixing to happen and they dropped the first bomb. And that’s didn’t stop the Japanese. They weren’t about to give up, so we dropped another one.”
After the second atomic bomb at Nagasaki, the Japanese surrendered, signing the papers aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
“It saved an invasion. There would have have been a lot of lives lost,” Smith said.
After a brief stint in Okinawa after the war, it was time for Smith to go home. He arrived by ship back in New Orleans.
“It felt great to be home after several years,” Smith said. “I was homesick all the time. I wasn’t used to being away from home, but I got by alright.”
After the war Smith worked as a firefighter for the Army at the old depot in Shreveport. He eventually worked for the Air Force as a civilian firefighter at what was then called Barksdale Field, now Barksdale Air Force Base.
