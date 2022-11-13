SHREVEPORT, La. -- At age 25, Aaron Heins decided it was time to serve his country in the Marines. It was also a dangerous time in the war in Afghanistan. And he entered what was regarded as the most dangerous place.
Aaron was a machine gunner on armored vehicles in Helmand Province in 2009.
“It was intense,” Aaron recalls. “Hitting every day. Everybody was getting into something. You're getting a firefight and machine guns going off in your ear and mortars landing around you everywhere.
“We had guys stepping on IED's, not being able to find them for a few days because they were up in a tree, Aaron added on a grim note.
Those improvised explosive devices would catch up to Aaron on the road, blowing up his armored vehicles twice.
“I just remember waking up in the backseat, and opening my eyes and the Humvee been being so filled with dirt you couldn't see your hand in front of your face. And then I remember some guys running up to us," Aaron recalled from the first blast.
"Everybody lived. Me and the driver were the only ones that stayed in country after that,” he says.
But Aaron was still ready to go back into battle.
“I was like, let's go. I couldn't see myself just sitting there not doing anything." he says.
Aaron adds that his brothers in arms were a motivating factor.
"They become your family and you don't want to let them down. And definitely don't want to be sitting there while they headed back out.
But, a mere month and a half later, the armored vehicle Aaron was driving hit another IED.
"We were traveling. We hit the pressure plate. I had a grade three concussion I had some shrapnel as well. Not too bad,” he described.
After earning two Purple Heart medals, and suffering two grade three concussions, the Marines would not risk Aaron getting another because it could've meant brain damage.
“So at 30 years old, I was medically retired. Trying to figure out what I was going to do next at 30 years old. So that that was a little tough. Unexpected,” he says.
“But you know, I'm alive. We lost 12 guys. And out of those 12, I think 10 died from IED's, Aaron added about his battalion.
“I'm just glad that I could be there with the other guys that were there. Made me realize what I really could do,” he says.
Aaron not only survived those attacks. He says he’s fortunate not to be afflicted with PTSD like so many of our troops who returned from battle.
He now works in sales at his twin brother’s roofing business in Shreveport.