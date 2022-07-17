COUSHATTA, La. -- As Top Gun: Maverick soars back on the big screen the captivating sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Danny Snead won’t set any speed records getting to the theater.
“I saw the first one. My wife won't watch it with me anymore. And she said she wouldn't watch the second one with me, because I point out all the stupid stuff in it," the retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel explained.
That's even though, like Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Danny felt the need for speed.
“It was a rush, flying 100 foot up at 500 miles an hour,” the former fighter jet crewman said.
In the backseat as the weapons system officer in an F-4 Wild Weasel, Danny competed in Gunsmoke with those from other fighter squadrons at Air Force Weapons School. It was the branch's equivalent to the Navy’s Top Gun.
"Fighter Weapons School is kind of like getting your doctorate in killing Communists. Back then Communism was a big thing, not terrorism," Danny said of his competitions in the 1980s.
It was intense, flying against top pilots and crew in other kinds of fighter jets, bombing and strafing targets. Danny won trophies for Top Graduate, and top Weapons System Officer.
“I was pretty ecstatic. I mean I was competitive," he says.
And did so in a battle worn Vietnam era jet.
"They were bent up. They'd say, 'Well, your leaking.' I said, 'Well, I hope, I hope it leaks because if not, we're empty,'” Danny recalled.
But by the time Danny got on board, the F-4's had newer weapons systems.
"When you see guiding a GBU (guided bomb unit) in, and you got a little screen, and you see it blow up in the screen -- a lot of hootin' and hollerin' going on in the cockpit," Danny remembers with a smile.
But despite his elite skills, Danny missed action in the Gulf War and other skirmishes of the 1980’s and ‘90s.
“Always at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he says.
He was given orders to serve on an inspector general’s team, or staffing roles as he moved up the ranks.
“I was a little jealous you know, when guys I trained and some of my buddies you know, I left back in California. They were killing SAMs (surface to air missile defense sites) at night. And they called me when they got back and tell me," Danny says. "Just one of the things.”
These days, Danny delivers weapons from a crossbow on and around his 86 acres near Coushatta, where he raises cattle.
“I enjoy the animals. I'm in the cow/calf business. I like having those babies and watching them grow. I like taking care of the land. I got a lot of friends out here. You know, it's God, family and friends,” he says.
Lt. Col. Danny Snead retired after 22 years in the Air Force, leaving out of Barksdale in 1998 where he was involved in operations. He's originally from the Martin area near Coushatta, and was commissioned into the Air Force after completing college at Louisiana Tech on an ROTC scholarship.