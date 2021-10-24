LOGANSPORT, La -- Mike Armstrong has made law enforcement his career after getting a start down that road in the military. But there’s something else that’s stuck with him from his Air Force days that inspires him to continue serving.
He's leading the charge to reinstate Desoto Parish's only American Legion post as its commander.
"Service to veterans is our number one priority," Mike says. "No matter what branch of service, you served him, no matter what time frame or war era, we're all veterans. We're all brothers and sisters, and we all are here to take care of each other," Mike said of the post's mission.
He talked about his own family's deep military history when we visited the Post 157 meeting in Logansport. Historic military pictures on a wall include the transport ship of one of his grandfather's World War II.
"They were hit by kamikazes," Mike noted of the ship's aborted trip across the Pacific Ocean.
Another grandfather was also in World War II. Mike's dad and an uncle served in the Navy in the Vietnam War. Mike and his brother both joined the Air Force when it came their time.
Mike had just joined in 1990 when the Persian Gulf War started. Later, in 1993, after the Battle of Mogadishu, America’s wounded were sent to the base in Germany where Mike was stationed.
"We escorted their buses in. I also remember when Michael Durant was brought in and we had the opportunity to get him escorted," Mike recalled.
Durant was the Black Hawk chopper pilot shot down, wounded, tortured and turned into propaganda by the enemy.
Mike was part of the Air Force security forces – a mix of infantry and policing.
“There was the every day terrorist threats that come towards the bases and the government housing that we secured and the patrols that we went through together,” Mike described of some of his duty.
Mike says he formed life long bonds during his five years in the Air Force.
“You bleed together. You sweat together. You do these things together that are outside the norm for most people,” he said.
Mike drew on his security forces duty as he re-entered civilian life.
“Where my love of law enforcement and the things that come along with it community wise and everything else, started definitely in the military," Mike said.
He’s been in law enforcement for more than two decades, first as Shreveport police officer, and now, a detective with the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.
But those roots in the military bring him back to the American Legion hall in Logansport. A grandfather was a member of Post 157 for more than 65 years. And Mike continues the legacy.
“No matter what branch of service you served. No matter what time frame or war era , we're all veterans. We're all brothers and sisters. And we all are here to take care of each other," Mike vows.
He says helping veterans suffering from PTSD, or having suicidal thoughts, is a big priority.
American Legion Post 157 has a membership drive going this month. They welcome any veteran in Desoto Parish or the surrounding area.
Mike invites vets to call him at 318-918-4963. Or they can just come to their next meeting. That's next Monday, November 1, at 6 p.m. at their hall on Highway 5 just north of Logansport High School.