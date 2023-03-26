BOSSIER CITY, La. -- In the mid-1960s, America was involved in two wars. The Vietnam War raged in Southeast Asia, making daily headlines. Meanwhile, the Cold War between America and Russia hung over the psyche of Americans. The tense Cuban missile crisis had been a few years earlier.
But one ArkLaTex veteran got the call to fight one war and ended up heavily involved in the other.
“Uncle Sam sent me an invitation by way of a draft notice, and he gave me 30 days to be ready for active duty,” said Mac Bartee, a 20-year Air Force veteran.
Bartee left grad school in Texas in 1966 to join the Air Force. It was a tense time as the Vietnam war garnered a lot of attention, especially on college campuses where protests of the war were growing.
“Oh, a lot of anxiety, because as you mentioned the war was really burning and people were being taken,” Bartee said.
Bartee was commissioned into the Air Force. He learned quickly that his path of service would not take him to Southeast Asia. He would instead be charged with keeping watch over the nation's missile stock.
“I spent those years as a missile type in the control of nuclear weapons,” Bartee said.
Bartee was part of the intercontinental ballistic missile force and strategic air command, known as SAC. He was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base as part of the Titan 2 missile program. During the Cold War when we knew Russia had its nukes pointed at us.
“Two standoffs of the two superpowers, some people called it the two bullies. You know, just standing out and lobbing insults to one another,” Bartee recalled. “But still, I'd say common sense prevailed between the two leaders of both countries, don't do this.”
Bartee's military journey then took him to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota as part of SAC’s airborne program. He was assigned to the EC-135 “Looking Glass,” the command center in the sky. The aircraft and crew could oversee missiles and nuclear weapons while airborne.
His service also taking him and his family to sac headquarters at Offutt Air Force base in Nebraska and Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall in England.
“We were well, well, trained to do a job we never had to do,” Bartee said.
Bartee finished his career at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City and feels that it was God who led him and his family here to the ArkLaTex.
“We are people of faith, and our faith is very strong, and I think God's hand is in leading things, if we listen,” Bartee said.
Bartee retired from the Air Force in 1986 as a lieutenant colonel. But his career was far from over.
He then joined Airline High school as the leader of Junior ROTC where he stayed 26 years teaching and mentoring young people. At first, he wasn't sure he'd take the job. but looks back on it with pride.
“Because I loved it. I loved active duty, but I loved Junior ROTC, working with teenagers hoping to make an impact in their lives,” Bartee said.
Bartee says every day at Airline High School he would write a big “C” on the chalkboard, and he would tell his students that choices have consequences. He says his students didn't always remember his other lessons, but even decades later, his students stop him around town and tell him they remembered that life lesson.