BOSSIER CITY, La. -- On this Valentines Day, meet Jim and Susan Ellstrom. They met their match in the Air Force.
"You believe it?" Jim said to Susan as they looked at a framed picture from their wedding day. "We were good looking back then."
"We were!" Susan replied with a laugh.
"Forty years of marriage on Valentines Day," Jim wanted us to know.
He was on his second hitch with the Air Force when Susan entered the service. That was early 1981.
"He came in from California. I came in from North Carolina," Susan says of their meeting in the middle at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas.
Jim, who had been in security police, was manager at Susan's new dorm.
"I walked in and I told him I was going to marry him. So that was it," Susan said of her love at first sight.
"I just used to always pray that God would show me the person I would need to marry. And I just walked in. There he was," she added.
It was pretty much the same for Jim, too.
"I decided to take her out to dinner. Probably two weeks later I proposed to her," he said.
And they soon married on Valentines Day, 1981. What was it about Jim?
"I think it was about the strength. He embodied this person of strength," Susan says, adding that Jim, as a Vietnam War veteran, also had a trait of caring for those around him.
Jim had that tour in Vietnam about a decade earlier. He helped secure a base, and patrolled for Viet Cong.
After they got married, Susan had her own assignments overseas, to Korea and Saudi Arabia, helping enforce the no fly zone over Iraq while working in supply.
The Air Force had helped keep the Ellstroms together, as they both got assignments at Barksdale Air Force Base in 1987. But the separations because of military duty weren't easy.
"You miss being at home but you know that country comes first," Jim says.
Susan added, "You're not always going to have holidays together. Sometimes Christmas is on December 27. Jim and I chose this career so we knew what we were in for."
She says the military deployments were tougher on her daughter. She was a single mother of 24 when she met Jim.
"Being in the military is not just a job. It's a really really commitment to love your country," Susan says.
Susan still holds down a couple of jobs for a utility company and a convenience store where her inventory supply skills come in handy. Jim's been enjoying retirement.