ATLANTA, Texas -- It happened fast for Alleck Bohuslav. He went from farm boy in south Texas, to the Phillipines as a crew chief in the Army Corp in World War II after being drafted.
This week, he celebrated his 99th birthday with four generations of family at his home. But there were days during the war when Alleck was in danger of not seeing another birthday.
“Our airplane, most of the time, we got hit, but just been lucky to patch it up to get back to the base," Alleck says if enemy fire. "It was very important to get back to the base. If you didn't get back to base you'd be, you'd drop into enemy territory. And you know I don't know what would've happened.”
Alleck was a crew chief on a bomber, making sure it was ready to fly at a moment’s notice. He sometimes flew on supply missions as well as combat missions.
“Dropped them bombs and came back" he said, then added somberly, "A lot of airplanes didn't come back.”
Then, Alleck proudly declared, "I was not scared. I was told to do something. And I went in and did it."
Alleck rose to staff sergeant in his three years of service to his country in wartime.
“I just went in and took care of my job,” he says.
Alleck and his wife of 71 years, Marian, have lived in Atlanta the last 50 years where they raised their family. Alleck moved there as a field manager for Shell Oil.