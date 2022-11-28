SHREVEPORT, La. -- Paul Roussel came from a family of military helicopter pilots. So he followed in those footsteps, from high school to flight school, he says. That was 1968, and he knew he’d be headed to the Vietnam War with the Army.
"It's a reality check when you get there and you hear those bullets hitting the side of the aircraft," Paul recalled about his first day flying combat.
"When you're in a combat assault, and you can't duck, you can't get out of the way, you can't change your direction of flight. You have to stay in the formation," he continued.
Another time, they hovered low to make a supply pickup.
"I heard my aircraft commander say, 'Oh my God.' And as I looked up, machine gun rounds came through the cockpit of the aircraft. And one of those rounds, the jacket came off of the lead portion and struck me in the face, and the lead part, hit my helmet and bounced out because it was a ballistic helmet. And as I'm ducking, another one came over my ribcage and embedded in the armor seat," Paul said.
Paul’s wound was stitched up and bandaged, and he was sent back to duty. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal. On a later mission, he earned a 'V' device for valor on an Air Medal.
That second award came as his chopper was called to pick up a wounded soldier whose unit was taking machine gun fire. And so was the chopper on three attempts to land.
Paul says he recommended to his aircraft commander that since the ground forces were only taking fire when the chopper tried to land, for them to take the wounded soldier 50 yards to a tree line.
"We come in behind the tree line, pick him up, and we're out of there. And that's what we did," Paul explained.
Later, as a command pilot in the war, Paul gave rides for two men who went on to become historic figures in U.S. military history. The first was then Maj. Colin Powell. The second was when Paul was assigned as the command and control ship for an infantry unit.
“And this very huge, stocky built, lieutenant colonel gets on the helicopter and he comes up to the cockpit and he looks at me and he sticks out his hand to shake his hand. He says. 'They call me Bear. I'm Col. Schwarzkopf.' He said, 'You're in charge.' I went, 'Yes, sir.'”
On that day that Stormin’ Norman Schwarzkopf wanted to check on his unit, those men walked into a minefield. Schawrzkopf wanted on the ground.
Paul says, “He bails off and said, 'Get in the air.'"
Paul says he shook his head no.
"Because he had impressed me so much that I wanted to make sure I didn't leave him alone. I was his ship. So we stayed in the air flight idle, just waiting. A minute later he sends a sergeant over. He says. 'Colonel says he wants you to get airborne.' I said everything's cool. Tell him I'm waiting on him. Whatever he needs, we're here for him.”
Then while Paul flew out some of the wounded, a soldier stepped on another mine that wounded Schawrzkopf. He was flown out by a medevac chopper already on the way.
Two decades later, Paul watched as Gen. Schwarzkopf commanded Operation Desert Storm, and Gen. Powell was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, before becoming the first African American U.S. Secretary of State.
Paul met Powell a second time in the 1980’s, flying as a reserve pilot, when Powell arrived in east Texas to tour ammunition plants as part of his role at the Pentagon.
“So I said, 'Well, Colonel, it's nice to meet you again. He said, 'Again?' I said, 'Yes sir. You won't remember it. But you and I met in Vietnam. You were on the helipad -- and I remembered then what I think it was the 5th of the 46th -- right off their helipad when I was with the colonel to eat lunch. He said, 'I do remember that!' So I was that young peter pilot that shook your hand that day. He said, 'That sounded kind of cool. That's kind of cool.' So he was my best buddy the whole flight,” Paul said with a laugh.
“I've had a storied life. But it's just doing jobs I was supposed to do,” he says.
His 25 years of brave service in the Army are just part of Paul’s story. He also spent 20 years with Louisiana State Police as a chopper pilot, at times saving lives, and later as a detective, helping solve big cases.