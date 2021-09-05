BARKSDALE, AFB, La -- When America was attacked 20 years ago on 9/11, President George W. Bush needed to be protected.
Then he needed to address a shocked and grieving nation.
Air Force One touched down at Barksdale Air Force Base, where a retired chief master sergeant, Bill McIntosh, set the stage.
Earlier that morning, as the hijack attacks played out on live television before a stunned nation, McIntosh was already on base.
"We didn't even know at that point that we would be hosting President on Barksdale. That happened very quickly," McIntosh said.
His job as chief of protocol for the 8th Air Force was to prepare venues for distinguished visitors. And one was on the way on a day of crisis.
McIntosh hurriedly organized what would be needed for the president to address the nation, including a simple wooden podium. That podium is the focal point of a 9/11 display at Barksdale's Global Power Museum.
"His aids said we need to have some American flags as a backdrop," McIntosh recalled. One of those flags he grabbed from a storeroom is also on display, along with a video on loop of the president's speech.
President Bush had been informed of the attacks while visiting a school in Sarasota, Florida. He made brief remarks to a surprised crowd there, before being whisked away aboard Air Force One, with a fighter jet escort.
But where? Was he also a terrorist target? After his plane soared over the Gulf of Mexico, it was decided that Barksdale Air Force Base would be a secure place to land.
That's where our president would reappear and address the nation about the horrific attacks.
"Freedom itself was attacked this morning by a faceless coward," Bush famously said of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and another plane that crashed in a field in Pennsylvania that was likely aiming for our capitol.
After the address, McIntosh saw the president and key staffers coming down a hall as they prepared to leave the base.
"And I stepped back in the room, just to get out of the way of President Bush and the others. As he got even with the doorway, he stopped, turned, faced me. And I'll always remember this. He looked me very directly in the eye shook my hand and said, 'Thank you for helping take care of me today.'
"It did impress me with the fact that he even though he had a lot on his mind -- I know he had things to do, but took the time to stop and do that," McIntosh says. "It was just satisfying you were able to do our part and what needs to be done on that particular day."
McIntosh retired after 30 years in the Air Force, before another 23 years in civil service.
Here's an interesting footnote about that podium used by the president. The Air Force mistakenly donated it and other mothballed items to the Arkansas Federal Surplus Property program. The Arkansas City School District bought it for $75 and put it to use. The Air Force got it back in 2005 for the museum display. And it gave the school district a replacement.