HAUGHTON, La. -- Running around with his crowd in Baltimore and failing in school, Bill Palmer says he needed to leave and make a life. He could've lost it after he enlisted in the Air Force in 1964, and wound up in the Vietnam War.
"This is something I kept in my wallet ever since," Bill said, pulling a small, laminated map out of his wallet.
The map has lots of small circles penciled in. Each one marks a spot.
"We either got shot at or we had a bad trouble where I was scared for my life," Bill says.
Bill was a crew chief, in charge of keeping his plane in the air. It was a single turbo-prop powered U-10 -- a utility plane. It flew low and slow -- an easy target for the enemy.
"Took a lot of bullet holes in the airplane," Bill says of his missions. "We'd just patch the holes and kept going, unless they tore the engine up.
"The one thing we always did without fail. We requisitioned two flak vests apiece. Because you sat on one and you wore one," he said of the danger from ground fire.
Asked if he felt lucky to survive, Bill replied, "Yeah. Too dumb to know it then. But there was a couple of times there I was lucky."
The U-10 could drop smoke bombs to mark enemy targets where they'd call in air strikes. It was also used in psychological warfare, dropping leaflets to the enemy. The plane even had built-in loudspeakers on the fuselage where they would blare recorded messages to encourage the enemy to give up.
There was something else Bill kept from the war -- his dog tags. He wears them in remembrance of the first soldier he saw killed in action.
"He was out there doing things I could probably never do. And he paid for it with his life," Bill remembers sadly. "It's affected me for a long, long time."
Bill followed his dad into the military. His dad was a World War II veteran. And Bill's adopted son served in the Iraq War. Pictures of the three generations of war veterans are proudly framed.
"I kind of grew up there," Bill says of his deployment to the Vietnam War. "I was 18 when I went and 19 when I come home. We were all just so young, you know. I look at my pictures. God, was I ever that young?"
Bill says enlisting in the Air Force was the best thing he could've done. He not only made of life in it for 21 years, he also got a college education, met his wife in the Air Force, and now they both have military pensions.