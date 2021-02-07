HAUGHTON, La. -- Bill Whitten says he loved his time in the Marines. He loved being at war in Vietnam. But when he came home, he knew he had to make a change.
"Every day was combat. Every day, every day, every day," Bill says of his 19 months of deployment.
Bill says he drank heavily when he returned from the Vietnam War.
"I knew if I didn't straighten up, I'd never get out of the Marine Corps. I'd die in it. I quit drinking. And I decided I wanted to get my life right," Bill says. "God was calling me to preach. I wrestled with it for years and finally I gave in to it."
Bill became a pastor, like his father. What a change from just a few years earlier.
"I loved the thrill -- the edge -- of combat. I just loved it. I wanted to be in the middle of it. I wasn't scared of dying. I don't know why," he says.
Bill’s first battle was the summer of 1966 in Operation Hastings. The fighting started right after hitting the landing zone.
"Waves of 'em, of soldiers coming at us. We just hunkered down and fought into the night. It was hand to hand at times," Bill recalled. "That went for hours, hours, hours into the night."
Running out of ammo, they called for artillery.
"The shrapnel rained down out of the sky on you, and it burnt you when it landed on you. but it was a good feeling because you knew you didn't have much ammo," Bill said.
After getting an airdrop of ammo, the battle continued more than two weeks. Eventually our forces pushed the North Vietnamese Army out of the demilitarized zone and Operation Hastings was declared a success.
But the U.S. lost 126 Marines and Army soldiers. Many others were wounded. Bill says he only had slight wounds.
“All I can say is it wasn't because I was so careful. It's only because of God," he says.
Bill is an assistant pastor at his church in Minden. He's proud of his service, fighting for freedom, though it was brutal.
He says the Marines were his way out Hampton, Arkansas, where he did not finish high school.
"You couldn't play football with a 'D' (grade)," Bill said.
He likes to think about fun times at war, like when they received a big box of Kool-Aid after his unit wrote to the company that they needed some.