BOSSIER CITY, La -- Bob Cothran wasn’t going to wait for his number to come up. He enlisted in the Army out of high school in Michigan in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
"I wanted to fulfill my duty," Bob says of the spirit instilled in him by his father and uncles who served in World War II and Korea.
More than 50 years later , Bob wears a different uniform. He volunteers on the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Posse. While keeping a lookout on patrols and house checks, he draws a comparison to his Army days.
"Things are gonna go bad. But when they do, you are not going to be alone. There is help for you," Bob says.
Bob earned two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars while serving in a mechanized infantry unit, patrolling from armored vehicles, and securing convoys in the war.
"If a convoy got ambushed, we'd break free of the convoy and go into the ambush and try to suppress it. Most of the time, it worked out pretty good for us. Sometimes it did not," Bob said.
Bob caught shrapnel in his hand in one attack. He bears the scar. His next war wound was more serious.
"We had hit a mine. I remember coming to the front end of the track was blown off. I can remember looking up and the lieutenant was in my face. His mouth was moving. But I couldn't hear anything.
"Whatever happened, something grazed me alongside the head. And I woke up my head was bandaged and I still couldn't hear very well," Bob recalled.
Bob's unit fought off the attack that came after the mine blast. He and the others were flown out by helicopter to get treatment.
But there were many more battles.
“We had a week in Cambodia where 14 men were killed. And I can't even remember how many were wounded.
"There were times that I thought I'm never gonna leave here. But by the grace of God, I did make it back home," Bob said as his eyes welled.
Bob's brave service has the admiration of the boss at the sheriff's office.
"He's a hero in our our eyes. We love him," Sheriff Julian Whittington, said with a pat on the back for Bob.
And if he could, Bob says he do it all over again.
“For this country. I mean, without somebody standing up for this country, what would happen? You've got to have somebody that will stand up,” he says.
Bob came To Bossier for a trucking job in 1975 and decided to stay.