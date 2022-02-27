SHREVEPORT, La -- Joining ROTC in college at UL was a way for Rob VanHoy to pay for his training for a pilot’s license. An Air Force career wasn’t in his plans.
But it was the right path to start down more than 30 years ago.
He flew C-130’s in the war in Bosnia, and later, B-52 missions over Afghanistan. But that’s not what he wants to talk about.
“As a military member we are called upon to do things that is of somewhat of a last resort. That is not what our nation ever wants to do," Brig. Gen. VanHoy says. "We know we are called to that. And if we have to, we will serve that in the utmost capacity.
“I look at our military as a form of our deterrence. And we hope that we can always drive to a peaceful resolve,” he continued. “But we need to be prepared and ready when called upon. And we are darn ready.”
Gen. VanHoy is currently the Mobilization Assistant to the Director of Strategy, Plans and Programs for Headquarters Pacific Air Forces.
“We cover from about California, all the way over to India and North Arctic, to Antarctica,” he says of the vast territory they cover.
Before that, he was commander of two reserve bomb squadrons at Barksdale -- the 307th and the 93rd. He joined the Air Force in 1990 as a pilot.
“When I decided that it was time to serve, it was a true calling,” Gen. VanHoy says.
He served 10 years active duty. As he changed assignments, his wife Tess, was studying and working her way toward becoming an emergency medical doctor.
“We'd been together at that point by seven years, eight years. And we just hadn't lived in the same state. It was becoming very challenging for us. And we wanted to start a family," Gen. VanHoy says, noting that they spent a lot of time on the road and a lot of money on long distance phone calls.
So the Southwood High grad joined the Air Force Reserves. And a joint move to Shreveport brought stability for the family.
“I saw this as a chance to be able to move with him as he moved,” his wife, Dr. Tess VanHoy explained.
Rob calls Tess the real patriot of the family, as she juggled her career and maintained the household when he was gone as they raised four children.
“The respect and the admiration goes to those that are behind us, staying at home with that support.”
The VanHoys have two daughters and two sons. One son is a second lieutenant in the Air Force in medical school. The other will be on the way to the Air Force, after finishing at Texas A&M as part of ROTC there.